JCSO arrests man for drug trafficking after leading police on chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, among other charges Wednesday.

35-year-old Roger Murl Tuten of Panama City was arrested on charges of flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled- 3rd or subsequent, trafficking in a controlled substance- methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, March 17 the JCSO Narcotics Division was conducting proactive criminal patrols in the Alford community when one of the members observed a vehicle displaying suspicious behavior on Park Avenue.

As the Investigator attempted to observe the tag information, the vehicle began conducting maneuvers in attempts to avoid the tag from being obtained.

The Investigator was able to witness the vehicle emerge from its attempted concealment and accelerate at a high rate of speed traveling west towards Washington County.

The Investigator attempted to initiate a traffic stop for traveling at speeds in excess of the maximum posted speed limit prior to entering into Washington County.

However, the vehicle failed to yield to the Investigator’s emergency lights and sirens. The driver, later determined to be Roger Murl Tuten of Panama City, FL, led the Investigator on a high-speed pursuit along Park Ave into Washington County.

As Tuten neared Orange Hill Road, JCSO says he displayed “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public, as well as that of his own and the Investigator involved.” At the intersection, the driver nearly struck another motorist as he ran two vehicles from the roadway.

Tuten made the turn onto Orange Hill Road and then attempted to conduct a left turn onto Clayton Road. The driver failed to negotiate the turn and resulted in rendering the vehicle into a non-operational state. The driver emerged from the vehicle and fled from the Investigator on foot while ignoring all commands to stop , according to JCSO.

Tuten then ran into nearby woods, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and established a tight perimeter which contained him.

K9 Tracking Teams from the Northwest Florida Reception Center and the Jackson Correctional Institution also responded to the scene and established a track.

The K9 Tracking Teams ran the suspect out of the woods, where Tuten was met with an overwhelming presence of Law Enforcement Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NFRC, JCI, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

An initial inventory of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia observed in plain view. JCSO K9 Deputy and K9 “Rocky” arrived on scene and Rocky was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle. K9 Rocky did indicate a positive alert to the odor of illegal narcotics emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of additional drug paraphernalia, a trafficking quantity of Methamphetamine, and ammunition.

A check through the JCSO Communications Division revealed that Tuten had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Bay County. It was also determined that Tuten did not possess a valid lawful operator’s license. Additionally, it was confirmed that Tuten is a convicted felon.

Tuten was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

