Kentucky escapee arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to Lankford Drive, after a concerned resident called 911 over a dispute in the apartment complex.

The caller gave a detailed description of the vehicle the offender left the area in. As officers responded to the area, they saw that car leaving at a high rate of speed with the passenger door open.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Dasmine Walker, lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole at the intersection of Lankford Drive and West Gordon Street.

Walker then ran away and police said after a foot chase, officers were able to catch and detain Walker.

Further investigation found Walker had a warrant for his arrest from the Kentucky Department of Corrections for escape, according to VPD. Walker was also wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Walker was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with the following misdemeanor charges: obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, improper left turn and hit and run. Further charges are pending.

“Our officers did a great job quickly apprehending this offender preventing his ongoing efforts to avoid justice,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

