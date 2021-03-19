Advertisement

Kentucky escapee arrested in Valdosta

About 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to...
About 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to Lankford Drive, after a concerned resident called 911 over a dispute in the apartment complex.(WCTV)
By Dave Miller | WALB
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to Lankford Drive, after a concerned resident called 911 over a dispute in the apartment complex.

The caller gave a detailed description of the vehicle the offender left the area in. As officers responded to the area, they saw that car leaving at a high rate of speed with the passenger door open.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Dasmine Walker, lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole at the intersection of Lankford Drive and West Gordon Street.

Walker then ran away and police said after a foot chase, officers were able to catch and detain Walker.

Further investigation found Walker had a warrant for his arrest from the Kentucky Department of Corrections for escape, according to VPD. Walker was also wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Walker was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with the following misdemeanor charges: obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, improper left turn and hit and run. Further charges are pending.

“Our officers did a great job quickly apprehending this offender preventing his ongoing efforts to avoid justice,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

