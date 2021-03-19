Advertisement

LCSO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Boot Barn

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole from Boot Barn on Lagniappe Way off Mahan Road on March 2.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole from Boot Barn on Lagniappe Way off Mahan Road on March 2.

According to LCSO, the man, pictured below, stole a pair of hiking boots from the store.

According to LCSO, this man stole a pair of hiking boots from the store.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

If you know the suspect or have any information about this case, TPD is asking that you call Detective Michaels at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call, Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

