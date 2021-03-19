LCSO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Boot Barn
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole from Boot Barn on Lagniappe Way off Mahan Road on March 2.
According to LCSO, the man, pictured below, stole a pair of hiking boots from the store.
If you know the suspect or have any information about this case, TPD is asking that you call Detective Michaels at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call, Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).