LCSO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Boot Barn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole from Boot Barn on Lagniappe Way off Mahan Road on March 2.

According to LCSO, the man, pictured below, stole a pair of hiking boots from the store.

If you know the suspect or have any information about this case, TPD is asking that you call Detective Michaels at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call, Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).