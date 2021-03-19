Marianna police identify homicide victim
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it has positively identified the victim in its investigation of a Hawk Street homicide.
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks. She was a Marianna resident, police say.
On March 15, MPD deputies responded to a residence on Hawk Street in reference to the discovery of a dead body near a wooded area.
When her body was found, Foulks was wearing pink-colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt, according to MPD.
On March 16, an autopsy was conducted which revealed that Foulks was a victim of a homicide.
If you have any information in reference to this case, MPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-526-3125. To stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to the Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.