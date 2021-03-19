School funding in Thomas County expanded

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - E-splost was approved for another five years on Tuesday. The education tax referendum allows taxes throughout the community to go toward school renovations and upgrading projects.

It was approved again by nearly 90 percent of the people in Thomas county and within the city.

At Thomasville High School, a new school will be built.

The school was built in the 1970s, and that’s why principal Brian Beaty says this referendum is so important when it comes to giving the students of today the kind of facility they deserve.

“Very much needed in our school district,” Beaty said. “It pays for things that we don’t normally have budgeted for.”

Beaty explained, “We have closed this facility, so it will close, and we will actually be renovating and building brand new facilities that are long overdue.”

According to Beaty, the students deserves a 21st century building equipped with up to date classrooms and technology.

Beaty says he’s appreciative that the community sees the need to upgrade Thomasville schools, but the e-splost funding is only a short-term solution.

Bo Rosser with TCS administration said, “Current e-splost will run out in a year or so, and then this one that we just voted on will pick up after that.”

Rosser added that the referendum is good for five years, so even though the approval is a step in the right direction.

However, Beaty says that more can be done.

“We want to update all the schools in our district and provide the best education pre-k through twelfth grade, and to do that we’re going to need to take out a fifteen-year bond,” Beaty said.

Other schools that will benefit from the recent vote include Harper, Scott and Jerger Elementary and Macintyre Park Middle.

