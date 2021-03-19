Advertisement

Senate advances MCORES repeal

By Jake Stofan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Senate is poised to pass legislation walking back plans for three major road construction projects signed into law just two years ago.

The legislation would cancel plans to extend the turnpike to the west coast and a toll road from Collier County to the center of the state, but keep in place plans to extend the Sun Cost Parkway on a slightly different path.

Funds from the canceled projects would be redirected to the transportation trust fund to support improvements to existing roadways.

Bill sponsor Senator Gayle Harrell amended the bill in its last committee stop to add more environmental protections.

“And by revisioning what we are doing we can accomplish the goals of better transportation, improved safety and also look at the environmental impact of what we are doing when we build our roads,” said Harrell.

Environmental groups are split on the legislation.

While all that testified Thursday said the new proposal is better for the environment than the existing plan, some groups remain concerned the Sun Coast Parkway extension could result in negative environmental impacts.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide