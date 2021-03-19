Advertisement

Suwannee County officials on scene of rollover crash on I-10 westbound

Suwannee Fire Rescue says they have responded to a crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 270...
Suwannee Fire Rescue says they have responded to a crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 270 for a single vehicle roll over crash.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee Fire Rescue says they have responded to a crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 270 for a single vehicle roll over crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol has reported injuries from the crash, but it is unknown what the extent of any injuries are.

It is also unknown at this time how many people were in the vehicle or what caused the crash.

Suwannee Fire Rescue Units are responding up to I-10 MM 270 WB for.a single vehicle rollover crash in the median. Use caution if traveling in this area.

Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Friday, March 19, 2021

