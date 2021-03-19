Suwannee County officials on scene of rollover crash on I-10 westbound
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee Fire Rescue says they have responded to a crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 270 for a single vehicle roll over crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported injuries from the crash, but it is unknown what the extent of any injuries are.
It is also unknown at this time how many people were in the vehicle or what caused the crash.
