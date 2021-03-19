Advertisement

Thomas University, South Georgia VA partner to provide vaccines to rural veterans

Thomas University and the Georgia Department of Veterans Affairs partnered Wednesday to vaccinate 90 eligible veterans enrolled at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Thomasville, according to a press release sent Friday.(North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas University and the Georgia Department of Veterans Affairs partnered Wednesday to vaccinate 90 eligible veterans enrolled at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Thomasville, according to a press release sent Friday.

“The collaboration with Thomas University provided a quick and convenient option for Veterans that live in the surrounding rural and underserved communities,” said Deputy Chief of Staff, NF/SGVHS, Dr. Dave Waller.

NF/SGVHS came up with a creative way to get the COVID-19 vaccine supply to these rural communities by utilizing the Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center Education Mobile Unit.

NF/SGVHS came up with a creative way to get the COVID-19 vaccine supply to these rural communities by utilizing the Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center Education Mobile Unit.(North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System)

The GRECC Education Mobile Unit is a 26-foot motorhome that was previously used to provide on-site education opportunities which focused on geriatrics and included topics related to health conditions associated with aging for local NF/SGVHS staff and veterans.

As of March 18, 2021, NF/SGVHS has provided the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 64,000 Veterans and VA employees.

Veterans who are currently enrolled and are receiving VA health care are eligible to receive the vaccine, and can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule their appointment.

They may also notify their primary care team of their interest in receiving the vaccine. Veterans who do not currently receive VA healthcare can visit the VA’s eligibility list online here.

