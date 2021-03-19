TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Ravyn Frazier was last seen on March 14 in the 700 block of White Drive.

Frazier was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information regarding Frazier’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

