TPD warning residents of Amazon purchase phone scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a number of people in the area have received scam calls about a fraudulent Amazon purchase from their account.

TPD said that, oftentimes, the scammer advises the victim to “call this number” or “click here” if the “purchase” was not authorized from their Amazon account.

“Beware of these scams and remember to refrain from providing personal or financial information if you receive a suspicious call or email,” TPD said.

