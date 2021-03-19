Woman arrested after Colquitt Co. chase

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested and charged after a chase through Colquitt County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Tallokas Road.

Deputies said they saw a 2004 red Pontiac Grand Am suspected in thefts around the county. A corporal from the sheriff’s office said he recognized the driver, Sabrina Smithwick, from an active warrants list he had previously reviewed when she was leaving a gas station and shopping plaza.

The deputy said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver kept driving.

The chase went into the west side of the county and ended at Tommy Meredith Road, which is a dead-end. The driver was blocked in by other deputies and she was arrested.

Charges against Smithwick for the chase will include:

Felony fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Driving while license was suspended

Failure to maintain lane

Failure to stop at a stop sign

The chase lasted around 10 minutes and was at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour at some point, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

This case is still under investigation.

