Advertisement

Woman arrested after Colquitt Co. chase

A woman was arrested and charged after a chase through Colquitt County, according to the...
A woman was arrested and charged after a chase through Colquitt County, according to the sheriff’s office.(WTVG)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested and charged after a chase through Colquitt County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Tallokas Road.

Deputies said they saw a 2004 red Pontiac Grand Am suspected in thefts around the county. A corporal from the sheriff’s office said he recognized the driver, Sabrina Smithwick, from an active warrants list he had previously reviewed when she was leaving a gas station and shopping plaza.

The deputy said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver kept driving.

The chase went into the west side of the county and ended at Tommy Meredith Road, which is a dead-end. The driver was blocked in by other deputies and she was arrested.

Charges against Smithwick for the chase will include:

  • Felony fleeing and eluding
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving while license was suspended
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign

The chase lasted around 10 minutes and was at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour at some point, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide