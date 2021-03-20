Advertisement

Adel working on improving neighborhoods with new housing program

The City of Adel is on a mission to fix up the neighborhoods and rebuild some homes.
The City of Adel is on a mission to fix up the neighborhoods and rebuild some homes.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Adel is on a mission to fix up the neighborhoods and rebuild some homes.

The city’s community development department is working on revitalizing the neighborhoods and helping those that need it the most.

“We actually created three target areas for housing. We have about 400 homes all together in that three areas. We discovered 31 percent of them were dilapidated houses, which means people shouldn’t even be living in them and 35 percent deteriorated, which means they still need work but you can still live in them,” said Randy Lane, director of the Adel Community Development Department.

The City of Adel is planning to redevelop neighborhoods.
The City of Adel is planning to redevelop neighborhoods.(WALB)

Lane said when he took the position, they conducted a housing study in the city.

He said the results were surprising.

They realized the city had a lot of housing issues.

After finding the targeted areas, Lane said the city applied for a community housing improvement program grant, or CHIP. And the funds were granted.

So far, they have rebuilt two homes.

“They’ve done a good job, I really appreciate it,” said Oscar Patterson.

Patterson is ready to move into his new home that was just finished. Lane said they’re currently working on four other homes.

“Well, it’s a quality of life issue, if we can help our citizens, that’s what we’re supposed to do. That’s what the city needs to do,” said Lane.

The city has applied for a Community Development Block Grant, and that will help rebuilt over eight homes.

Currently, the first target area is 12 blocks.

They hope rebuilding new homes and demolishing unlivable ones will encourage neighbors to improve theirs.

Lane said these projects will also help their economy when investors come to town.

But most importantly, Lane pointed out, is the joy of seeing someone happy in a new home.

“It’s a good thing, it’s good to be able to help people like that,” said Lane.

For more information or to participate in the CHIP program, call (229) 507-2716.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide