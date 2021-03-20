Adel working on improving neighborhoods with new housing program

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Adel is on a mission to fix up the neighborhoods and rebuild some homes.

The city’s community development department is working on revitalizing the neighborhoods and helping those that need it the most.

“We actually created three target areas for housing. We have about 400 homes all together in that three areas. We discovered 31 percent of them were dilapidated houses, which means people shouldn’t even be living in them and 35 percent deteriorated, which means they still need work but you can still live in them,” said Randy Lane, director of the Adel Community Development Department.

The City of Adel is planning to redevelop neighborhoods. (WALB)

Lane said when he took the position, they conducted a housing study in the city.

He said the results were surprising.

They realized the city had a lot of housing issues.

After finding the targeted areas, Lane said the city applied for a community housing improvement program grant, or CHIP. And the funds were granted.

So far, they have rebuilt two homes.

“They’ve done a good job, I really appreciate it,” said Oscar Patterson.

Patterson is ready to move into his new home that was just finished. Lane said they’re currently working on four other homes.

“Well, it’s a quality of life issue, if we can help our citizens, that’s what we’re supposed to do. That’s what the city needs to do,” said Lane.

The city has applied for a Community Development Block Grant, and that will help rebuilt over eight homes.

Currently, the first target area is 12 blocks.

They hope rebuilding new homes and demolishing unlivable ones will encourage neighbors to improve theirs.

Lane said these projects will also help their economy when investors come to town.

But most importantly, Lane pointed out, is the joy of seeing someone happy in a new home.

“It’s a good thing, it’s good to be able to help people like that,” said Lane.

For more information or to participate in the CHIP program, call (229) 507-2716.

