Advertisement

DFCS, Called to Care working together to show support for social workers

By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Social Workers Appreciation Month. The Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and Called to Care are showing their appreciation.

They say caseworkers are essential and have been working nonstop through the pandemic, keeping children safe and helping families.

“One of the big things is that our caseworkers see so much. Their job is very hard. They work so hard to protect the kids and they also limited because of the nature of the work they do, they don’t go out and talk about it,” said Susan Haddock, director of operations for Called to Care.

Called to Care wants your help in showing support.

Gift ideas from Called to Care for caseworkers.
Gift ideas from Called to Care for caseworkers.(Called to Care)

Organizations and agencies partner to give gifts and activities to show their appreciation.

Currently across 18 counties, DFCS has over 1,000 children in foster care and only 174 foster homes.

Their goal is to recruit more foster parents and help keep the kids in their communities.

Called to Care will also host a fundraiser soon.

To learn more and register to participate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man
Leon County Booking Report: March 20, 2021

Latest News

Florida State University’s Spring Homecoming Week 2021 will kick off Monday, April 5....
FSU makeup Fall Homecoming Week schedule including ‘reverse’ parade, spring game
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is now pushing to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small...
Sen. Ossoff pushing to extend Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses deadline
Saturday, City Walk Urban Mission held a town hall meeting to discuss ways to continue to help...
‘Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this’ City Walk homeless shelter holds Town Hall
Bainbridge Public Safety is informing residents that live fire training will be taking place...
BPS: live fire training will take place Monday, expect to see smoke in 5-Points area
Out in force, walking for a cause: Locals walk to raise awareness for MS Saturday