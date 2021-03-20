DFCS, Called to Care working together to show support for social workers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Social Workers Appreciation Month. The Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and Called to Care are showing their appreciation.

They say caseworkers are essential and have been working nonstop through the pandemic, keeping children safe and helping families.

“One of the big things is that our caseworkers see so much. Their job is very hard. They work so hard to protect the kids and they also limited because of the nature of the work they do, they don’t go out and talk about it,” said Susan Haddock, director of operations for Called to Care.

Called to Care wants your help in showing support.

Gift ideas from Called to Care for caseworkers. (Called to Care)

Organizations and agencies partner to give gifts and activities to show their appreciation.

Currently across 18 counties, DFCS has over 1,000 children in foster care and only 174 foster homes.

Their goal is to recruit more foster parents and help keep the kids in their communities.

Called to Care will also host a fundraiser soon.

