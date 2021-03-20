Advertisement

ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -An emergency room doctor is back with her family after living in a recreational vehicle for a year to protect them from COVID-19.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn bought the RV when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works shifts at the hospital.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home...
Dr. Tiffany Osborn was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home after living in a RV for a year.(KMOV via CNN Newsource)

“I had the same concerns every health care provider had, which was one, am I going to infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?” Osborn said.

Osborn used to work three weeks straight so that way she could isolate, get tested, and spend a few days with her family before returning to work.

She was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan