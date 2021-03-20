Advertisement

FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan

In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state colleges and universities in Florida’s 5th District, including Florida A&M University, Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College and Lively Technical College would receive more than $283 million in emergency funding as a result of the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state colleges and universities in Florida’s 5th District, including Florida A&M University, Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College and Lively Technical College would receive more than $283 million in emergency funding as a result of the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

FAMU will receive $36,530,662, FSU will receive $80,429,930, TCC will receive $27,381,326 and Lively Tech will receive $3,088,004.

Other schools receiving funding through this act include:

  • Edward Waters College: $5,480,437
  • Florida Gateway College: $5,824,065
  • Florida State College at Jacksonville: $56,387,386
  • Gadsden Technical Institute: $109,154
  • Jacksonville University: $6,603,288
  • North Florida College: $2,703,796
  • Trinity Baptist College: $1,283,028
  • University of North Florida: $35,124,000

The act also includes an additional $3 billion for HBCUs, Tribal Colleges and Universities, other Minority-Serving Institutions and other under-resourced institutions. These include:

  • Edward Waters College: $8,113,251
  • Florida A&M University: $66,850,435
  • Florida State College at Jacksonville: $2,209,070
  • Florida Gateway: $236,419
  • Tallahassee Community College: $1,087,752

At least half of the funding each school receives will be issued directly to students in the form of emergency financial grants to help pay for course materials, housing, food, health care, childcare and other essentials. Students that will receive this funding is at the discretion of the institution.

