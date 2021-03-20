LIVE UPDATES: Seminoles rattle off run to open second half

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) - The time has come for Florida State to take the court for their first game of the NCAA Tournament as they take on UNC Greensboro from Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

FSU comes into March Madness on something of uneven footing; half of the Seminoles’ six losses have come over their last three games, though they’ve all been mostly competitive, with the exception of a season-ending 10-point loss to Notre Dame, in which the final score made the game seem more competitive than it was.

Since February 27 (FSU’s loss to UNC), the Noles have alternated wins and losses, going 1-2 to close the regular season and 1-1 in their abbreviated ACC Tournament run.

While it may feel uneasy to have played so unevenly, the Seminoles haven’t completely fallen off the cliff in production: Over their four-game winning streak leading into the home stretch, the Noles averaged 85.0 points per game. Since Feb. 27, FSU is averaging 76.0 points per game, around four points below their season average.

FSU played only three non-Power 5 teams this season, going 2-1 with wins over North Florida and Gardner-Webb and a loss to UCF. The bad news, however, is none of those teams were as prolific or as dangers as UNC Greensboro, who has rattled off four-straight wins, including three straight in the Southern Conference Tournament to punch their ticket to Indy.

2nd Half, 11:48: 45-35, FSU

For the second-time today, the Seminole defense has held the UNCG offense scoreless for over six minutes of game time, but the Noles were unable to do any major damage on the scoreboard to put this one away.

During the Spartans’ slump, they went 0-for-9, breaking it with a three.

Both Balsa Koprivica and Isaiah Miller have three fouls so far.

2nd Half, 15:41: 40-29, FSU

Keyshaun Langley tied the game at 29-29 with the first bucket of the second half, his fourth three of the game.

Since then, it’s been an 11-0 run for the Seminoles, led by Balsa Koprivica, who is now the second Seminole to score in double figures. In the opening four-plus minutes of the half, Balsa has six points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist, and has a free-throw coming up once play resumes after he was fouled on a dunk attempt.

HALFTIME: FLORIDA STATE 29 - UNC GREENSBORO 26

What was a 23-7 lead with seven minutes to play in the first half has now become a three-point halftime lead for Florida State, after a furious end to the half by the Spartans that saw them go on a 19-6 run in the closing minutes of the half.

During the stretch, UNCG went 8-for-12 from the floor and have seen their shooting percentage jump from 18.2% at the 11-mintue mark to 35.5% at the break.

The back 20 minutes should be fun. Here are your halftime numbers.

1st Half, 3:39: 25-16, FSU

Well well well, we have ourselves a new ball game.

A 9-0 run, stopped only by an Anthony Polite pull up jumper, by the Spartans have pulled them within single digits at the last media timeout. FSU didn’t do themselves any favor, committing four turnovers over a 3:25 span, three of which came via Balsa Koprivica (two offensive fouls, travel).

The Spartans are starting to find themselves: After starting the game 3-for-18 from the floor, UNCG is now 4-for-their-last-6.

1st Half, 7:26: 21-7, FSU

It started to feel like UNCG may be starting to feel the flow of the game, but that feeling went away very, very quickly.

The Spartans are just 3-for-17 and are either forcing things to happen (hence their seven turnovers so far) or are getting looks and just...not hitting them. A couple of air-balls from corner threes and a couple of missed layups on otherwise wide open looks has made this a long day for UNCG.

On the Seminoles’ side of the ball, they’re shooting 50% from the floor and have put together a 6-0 run over the last 2:39 of game time.

While no Seminole is yet over 10 points, three Noles have multiple buckets to their name (Gray, Koprivica, Ngom).

FSU is also already in the bonus.

1st Half, 11:38: 13-4, FSU

Not a pretty start for either side, but a fast start has greatly benefitted the Seminoles, who lead by nine.

UNCG went over six minutes without scoring a point and have committed five turnovers in the last 6:14 of game time. The Spartans, who came into today shooting over 43% from the floor, are shooting just 18.2%.

The Noles, though, haven’t been incredibly hot either - they’ve been able to muscle their way to the free throw line but haven’t logged a field goal in over three minutes.

1st Half, 17:22: 6-2, FSU

A relatively slow start from Indy, although FSU has had a couple of consecutive successful trips on the offensive end of the floor with easy looks from underneath the basket, leading UNCG to call timeout after a couple of lazy defensive series.

Polite, Gray and Koprivica are the scorers early for the Noles while Isaiah Miller has the only bucket in the early going for the Spartans.

Tip-off

We are under way. Lets have some fun.

Lineups

Here’s how both sides will line up today:

Seminoles: RayQuan Evans (G), Anthony Polite (G), MJ Walker (G), RaiQuan Gray (F), Balsa Koprivica (C)

Spartans: Keyshaun Langley (G), Isaiah Miller (G), Kaleb Hunter (G), Mohammed Abdusalam (F), Angelo Allegri (F)

Pregame

Happy Saturday, everybody! This season was quite wonky, for a myriad of reasons, so we were unable to do as many live blogs for basketball games as I would have liked, but we are back in the saddle for the NCAA Tournament in what will hopefully be a long run for the Seminoles.

Before we tip things off today, here’s a reminder that we have a couple of deep-dive previews to sink your teeth into to further breakdown this matchup:

First, Amanda Ferguson from our sister station, WFMY in Greensboro, answered a few questions to help us get to know the Spartans a bit better and how they match up against the Noles.

I also took a deep dive into the numbers behind the Seminoles and Spartans that leads me to believe that, if this game plays out the way it should on paper , we are in for a dandy.

Finally, the aforementioned Mr. Kelly sat down with Ms. Ferguson to give her the lowdown on the Seminoles.

