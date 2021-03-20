Hannah’s Saturday, March 20th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening! This morning we had a few clouds, but there are a few areas of sunshine in the western half of the area thanks to dry air.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 50s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures staying chilly in the low 60s. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday thanks to a low-pressure system sitting off Florida’s eastern coast. These showers will be on and off throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb back into the 70s next week, with a partly sunny sky Monday and into Tuesday. Our next major chance for rain is Thursday and Friday as another low-pressure system could make its way into the region, dragging a cold front along. Thunderstorms are possible with this late-week system.

