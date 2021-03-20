Jury trials resume in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - After about 16 months, jury trials will resume in Thomas County on April 26.

The announcement comes just a month after the district postposed trials again due to a surge in cases earlier this year. Captain Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said this is good news for everyone.

He said inmates have been asking for their day in court, some since 2019 when the last trial was held.

“We are excited about this. It’s really going to get the judicial process rolling again,” said Capt. Jones.

The district has continued with court claims, pleas and other small court appearances that do not require a full court room. Inmates, deputies and the judge all wear masks, and Jones said everything in the room is sanitized immediately after.

For more serious cases, however, Jones said the department is looking forward to closure as trials begin again.

“”It was one case that had quite a bit if media coverage because of the crime spree for a lack of a better term and we’re really anxious to go ahead and get this case to trial, it’s been two years now. The family wants closure of course and we would like to have closure as well,” Jones explained.

According to Circuit Public Defender, Wade Krueger, certain cases will get dibs on a courtroom first.

“The district attorney’s office will prepare the trial calendars. I believe they’re going to be prioritizing more serious cases,” Krueger said.

It’s been a long process, according to Krueger, but the preparation for the upcoming trials is just like any other. Other counties like Lowndes, Brooks and Colquitt are set to reconvene trials in May. Echols does not have a trial calendar yet.

