Advertisement

Jury trials resume in Thomas County

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - After about 16 months, jury trials will resume in Thomas County on April 26.

The announcement comes just a month after the district postposed trials again due to a surge in cases earlier this year. Captain Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said this is good news for everyone.

He said inmates have been asking for their day in court, some since 2019 when the last trial was held.

“We are excited about this. It’s really going to get the judicial process rolling again,” said Capt. Jones.

The district has continued with court claims, pleas and other small court appearances that do not require a full court room. Inmates, deputies and the judge all wear masks, and Jones said everything in the room is sanitized immediately after.

For more serious cases, however, Jones said the department is looking forward to closure as trials begin again.

“”It was one case that had quite a bit if media coverage because of the crime spree for a lack of a better term and we’re really anxious to go ahead and get this case to trial, it’s been two years now. The family wants closure of course and we would like to have closure as well,” Jones explained.

According to Circuit Public Defender, Wade Krueger, certain cases will get dibs on a courtroom first.

“The district attorney’s office will prepare the trial calendars. I believe they’re going to be prioritizing more serious cases,” Krueger said.

It’s been a long process, according to Krueger, but the preparation for the upcoming trials is just like any other. Other counties like Lowndes, Brooks and Colquitt are set to reconvene trials in May. Echols does not have a trial calendar yet.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide