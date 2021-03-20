Advertisement

Leon County creates new compost drop-off site

Leon County has launched two new initiatives to encourage residents to compost: a compost...
Leon County has launched two new initiatives to encourage residents to compost: a compost drop-off location and a compost bin giveaway.(Sarah Hollister)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has created a new composting site in an effort to create communitywide sustainability as part of their Integrated Sustainability Action Plan, according to the press release sent Friday.

The County will now accept food waste at the Solid Waste Facility located at 7550 Apalachee Parkway. Composted food waste that is dropped off there will be reused as fertilizer at local parks and community gardens.

At the Solid Waste Facility, residents can drop off their food scraps at the composting site next to the mulch pick-up area.

Compostable food items include:

  • Fruit and vegetable scraps
  • Expired produce
  • Eggshells
  • Paper napkins
  • Coffee grounds.

The compost bins cannot accept meat or bones, dairy, food cooked in oil, pasta and grains, coffee cups or bioplastics.

At the Solid Waste Facility, residents can drop off their food scraps at the composting site...
At the Solid Waste Facility, residents can drop off their food scraps at the composting site next to the mulch pick-up area.(Leon County)

To learn more about the new composting program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man
Leon County Booking Report: March 20, 2021

Latest News

Florida State University’s Spring Homecoming Week 2021 will kick off Monday, April 5....
FSU makeup Fall Homecoming Week schedule including ‘reverse’ parade, spring game
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is now pushing to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small...
Sen. Ossoff pushing to extend Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses deadline
Saturday, City Walk Urban Mission held a town hall meeting to discuss ways to continue to help...
‘Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this’ City Walk homeless shelter holds Town Hall
Bainbridge Public Safety is informing residents that live fire training will be taking place...
BPS: live fire training will take place Monday, expect to see smoke in 5-Points area
Out in force, walking for a cause: Locals walk to raise awareness for MS Saturday