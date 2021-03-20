Leon County creates new compost drop-off site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has created a new composting site in an effort to create communitywide sustainability as part of their Integrated Sustainability Action Plan, according to the press release sent Friday.

The County will now accept food waste at the Solid Waste Facility located at 7550 Apalachee Parkway. Composted food waste that is dropped off there will be reused as fertilizer at local parks and community gardens.

At the Solid Waste Facility, residents can drop off their food scraps at the composting site next to the mulch pick-up area.

Compostable food items include:

Fruit and vegetable scraps

Expired produce

Eggshells

Paper napkins

Coffee grounds.

The compost bins cannot accept meat or bones, dairy, food cooked in oil, pasta and grains, coffee cups or bioplastics.

To learn more about the new composting program, click here.

