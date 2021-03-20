Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.

The normally-quiet community has been left shaken after the body of a 24-year-old Heather Foulks was found concealed in the woods off Hawk Street on Monday.

“It kind of just shocked me. I still kind of just don’t understand,” said Marianna resident Layla Brock.

Investigators told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan that they’ve been working around the clock since they got the call on Monday.

“We’ve been working day in and night out,” Captain Tyler Scarborough of MPD said.

Capt. Scarborough said that an entire team is dedicated to the case, but while they’re not releasing how she died, an autopsy revealed she was murdered.

Detectives said that Foulk’s body was found through a small hole in the woods, but they don’t know just yet if she was killed here at the scene or if her body was placed here after the act.

According to MPD, Foulks didn’t live in the neighborhood, so they’re not sure why she was there, but they’re following up on every lead.

“Marianna is a tight community. Everybody knows everybody,” Capt. Scarborough said. “I feel like the more people we talk to people, the closer we’ll get to solving this case.”

Meanwhile residents are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

If you have any information on this case, you can reach out to MPD at 850-526-3125. To stay anonymous with your tip, you can contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000. There could be a financial award for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.