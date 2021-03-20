Advertisement

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney dies at 84

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.
Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Glynn Lunney, a legendary flight director for NASA, has died at the age of 84.

Lunney was the lead flight director for Apollo 7, the first Apollo mission with a crew. He also was the lead director of Apollo 10, which was a dress rehearsal for the first moon landing.

Lunney served as flight director for several other missions, including Apollo 13.

Key actions by him and others helped to save astronauts onboard that flight after their spacecraft became disabled on the way to the moon.

Lunney’s NASA career also included work on the Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs.

He retired from NASA in 1985 and worked in the private industry for another ten years.

Lunney received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his part in the Apollo 13 mission operations team.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man
Leon County Booking Report: March 20, 2021

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Florida State University’s Spring Homecoming Week 2021 will kick off Monday, April 5....
FSU makeup Fall Homecoming Week schedule including ‘reverse’ parade, spring game
Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is now pushing to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small...
Sen. Ossoff pushing to extend Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses deadline
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams