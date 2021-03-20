Out in force, walking for a cause: Locals walk to raise awareness for MS Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, dozens in Tallahassee joined thousands across the country walking to raise funds for multiple sclerosis awareness.

The local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society usually gathers at Lake Ella for the annual walk, but this year, they asked supporters to walk on their own time.

One of the organizers here locally said she knows how important fundraising can be, living with MS herself.

“From a fundraising point of view, because MS has no cure, that’s one of the key goals for fundraising, to be able to fund research, so we can be able to fight for a cure for MS,” Natasha Acoff said.

Despite the virtual format, the walk turned out to be a huge success locally.

The group said hey raised nearly $9500 dollars this week, surpassing their goal by over a thousand bucks.

