Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.

The anglers finished in 11th place out of 250 boats in the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Amateur Open Competition, and now qualify for the National Fishing Tournamentin Missouri.

Preston Williams and Travis Clark have been fishing their whole lives, but it wasn’t until about three years ago that either of them competed in tournaments, making them underdogs at the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Amateur Open Competition last Saturday.

“We were expected to be outmatched because we had a smaller boat, smaller motor, so we actually had to fish a little smarter and not as much as hard, or, you know,” said Williams.

This strategy led to their 11th place finish, which led to an opportunity they’re extremely happy about.

Clark said, “Like he was saying, I’m pretty ecstatic, man. I’ve never been on a stage this big.”

It offers a chance to win prizes that could change their lives.

“It’s just the simple fact that we’re fishing for $1 million. I will fish for free, but $1 million will make it a whole lot better,” the pair said.

Williams and Clark are hoping to take advantage of every opportunity to take their careers to the next level, while showcasing to others that there are different ways to be successful.

“I’m trying to get every niche in the fishing industry that I can to prepare me to one day be a professional,” explained Williams.

The opportunity is giving them a path to their dream career.

“Just us just being on there and somebody seeing that is like, even if they could have been thinking it now they’re like, ‘Oh, I can actually do that’”, Williams added. “I hope it opens up, like I said, a lot more doors now.”

Williams and Clark said they’re now preparing for a chance to win the National Amateur tournament in November.

