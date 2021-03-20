Advertisement

‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border

Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing from state and federal law enforcement officers in Arizona on the humanitarian crisis along the Southern border.(Office of the U.S. Senator Rick Scott)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing from state and federal law enforcement officers in Arizona on the humanitarian crisis along the Southern border.

This crisis, per the press release, is “being fueled by President Biden’s disastrous policies of amnesty and open borders.”

Sen. Scott was accompanied by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The senator released a statement following this tour, which can be read below:

There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault. Our brave border patrol and ICE officers are working around the clock to keep Americans safe, and today Governor Ducey and I got to see that work firsthand. Biden’s open borders and amnesty policies are wreaking havoc and incentivizing illegal immigration and the endangerment of children whose parents are sending them here alone. There were over 100,000 detentions in February, compared to 37,000 in February 2020 – a 170% increase. It’s unacceptable and dangerous, and it’s a crisis that demands action. It’s time for the Biden Administration to secure the border and send a clear message of law and order. And it’s time for the President to get down here and see the crisis he’s created.

