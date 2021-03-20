Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

22-year-old Andrew Kirschner was last seen March 19 in the 2600 block of Block Drive.

Kirschner is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, being five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Kirschner is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, being five feet, eight inches tall...
Kirschner is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, being five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.(Tallahassee Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and a green shirt.

If you have information regarding Kirschner’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you call the department at 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide