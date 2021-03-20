TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

22-year-old Andrew Kirschner was last seen March 19 in the 2600 block of Block Drive.

Kirschner is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, being five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and a green shirt.

If you have information regarding Kirschner’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you call the department at 850-891-4200.

