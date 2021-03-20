Valdosta on-demand transportation system approved, coming soon

VALDOSTA, WALB, Ga. (WALB) - Soon, you’ll be seeing Valdosta’s new transit buses in the streets.

The Valdosta City Council approved a Public Transit Contract between River North Transit and the city.

River North Transit’s service, Via, is a worldwide company. It’s an on-demand transit system that can take multiple passengers.

Service can be requested or scheduled through an app or by calling customer service.

Unlike fixed-route service, there is no set schedule, so riders will need to use the app or call to request a ride during operating hours.

The bus will be available from 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The service area will be about 36 square miles, covering the entire city and connecting to key destinations.

“Public transit has been a conversation for many, many years and we’ve been trying to do is reach on what model will fit our community best. And I think we’re excited to find something that really will encompass all the needs of our community,” said Ashlyn Johnson, the city’s public information officer.

The Federal Transit Administration will fund 80 percent of expected costs for the transportation system.

This year, FTA Cares Act funding will cover the city’s match, which is 20 percent of expected costs.

The projected fare cost will be $2-$3 per trip.

