Advertisement

Valdosta on-demand transportation system approved, coming soon

Soon, you’ll be seeing Valdosta’s new transit buses in the streets.
Soon, you’ll be seeing Valdosta’s new transit buses in the streets.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, WALB, Ga. (WALB) - Soon, you’ll be seeing Valdosta’s new transit buses in the streets.

The Valdosta City Council approved a Public Transit Contract between River North Transit and the city.

River North Transit’s service, Via, is a worldwide company. It’s an on-demand transit system that can take multiple passengers.

Service can be requested or scheduled through an app or by calling customer service.

Unlike fixed-route service, there is no set schedule, so riders will need to use the app or call to request a ride during operating hours.

The bus will be available from 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The service area will be about 36 square miles, covering the entire city and connecting to key destinations.

“Public transit has been a conversation for many, many years and we’ve been trying to do is reach on what model will fit our community best. And I think we’re excited to find something that really will encompass all the needs of our community,” said Ashlyn Johnson, the city’s public information officer.

The Federal Transit Administration will fund 80 percent of expected costs for the transportation system.

This year, FTA Cares Act funding will cover the city’s match, which is 20 percent of expected costs.

The projected fare cost will be $2-$3 per trip.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide