Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team

The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.(City of Valdosta)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.

K-9 Axil, a German Shepard Belgian Malinois mix from Hungary, is partnered with handler, VPD Officer Henry. According to VPD, K-9 Axil’s primary responsibilities include locating explosives and firearms for the department.

The newest member of the team was picked up from Daytona Beach and has already completed a five-week K-9 school in Augusta, alongside his handler. The two received the honor of ‘Most Improved Team’ in the class.

The training was the first opportunity for Officer Henry and K-9 Axil to build their bond and learn each other’s personalities.

As K-9 Axil’s handler, it is customary for the two to share a home outside of work. According to Officer Henry, it takes about six to nine months to solidify a bond with your dog, so every second spent together counts.

“Interacting with him and us having a bond, you can see the difference from the first day that I got him. He interacts with me more, and we get along great. I love him,” said Henry.

