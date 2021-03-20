Walmart on West Tennessee Street holds vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Walmart on West Tennessee Street held a vaccine clinic for all that are eligible.

The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following people were eligible to receive the vaccine at Saturday’s clinic:

Persons 60 years of age and older

Emergency Medical Services

Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician

Health care workers

Educators (Pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers

Staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Officials told WCTV that their plan was to administer about 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

