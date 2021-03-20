Advertisement

Walmart on West Tennessee Street holds vaccine clinic

Saturday, Walmart on West Tennessee Street held a vaccine clinic for all that are eligible.
Saturday, Walmart on West Tennessee Street held a vaccine clinic for all that are eligible.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Walmart on West Tennessee Street held a vaccine clinic for all that are eligible.

The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following people were eligible to receive the vaccine at Saturday’s clinic:

  • Persons 60 years of age and older
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician
  • Health care workers
  • Educators (Pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers
  • Staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Officials told WCTV that their plan was to administer about 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

You can learn more about scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man
Leon County Booking Report: March 20, 2021

Latest News

Florida State University’s Spring Homecoming Week 2021 will kick off Monday, April 5....
FSU makeup Fall Homecoming Week schedule including ‘reverse’ parade, spring game
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is now pushing to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small...
Sen. Ossoff pushing to extend Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses deadline
Saturday, City Walk Urban Mission held a town hall meeting to discuss ways to continue to help...
‘Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this’ City Walk homeless shelter holds Town Hall
Bainbridge Public Safety is informing residents that live fire training will be taking place...
BPS: live fire training will take place Monday, expect to see smoke in 5-Points area
Out in force, walking for a cause: Locals walk to raise awareness for MS Saturday