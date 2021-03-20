Walmart on West Tennessee Street holds vaccine clinic
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Walmart on West Tennessee Street held a vaccine clinic for all that are eligible.
The clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following people were eligible to receive the vaccine at Saturday’s clinic:
- Persons 60 years of age and older
- Emergency Medical Services
- Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician
- Health care workers
- Educators (Pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers
- Staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older
Officials told WCTV that their plan was to administer about 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
You can learn more about scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine by clicking here.
