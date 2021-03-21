Advertisement

ASU student reported missing

An Albany State University (ASU) student has been reported missing, according to a police report from the Albany Police Department (APD).
An Albany State University (ASU) student has been reported missing, according to a police report from the Albany Police Department (APD).(Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student has been reported missing, according to a police report from the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Whitney in reference to a missing person.

Tyson Williams, 18, of Decatur, was last seen Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Williams is 5′11, weighs about 155 pounds and his ears are pierced.
Williams is 5′11, weighs about 155 pounds and his ears are pierced.

Williams is 5′11, weighs about 155 pounds and his ears are pierced.

If you have any information or know of Williams’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 435-TIPS.

A Freshman from Albany State University has been reported missing. Tyson Evan Williams, 18, was last seen on March...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Sunday, March 21, 2021

