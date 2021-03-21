Advertisement

BPS: live fire training will take place Monday, expect to see smoke in 5-Points area

By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - According to Bainbridge Public Safety, live fire training will be taking place Monday beginning at 8 a.m. at a structure located at 805 S. Russ Street.

Because of this training, smoke will be visible in the 5-Points (College St. and Scott St.) area and will last for a couple of hours.

According to BPS’ Facebook post, firefighters must be able to think critically and clearly, and be able to solve problems under extreme stress, which can be difficult in an actual fire, so training instructors conduct live fire training drills.

Live fire training involves purposefully setting buildings on fire to give firefighters opportunities to develop these skills. The overall goal, according to BPS, is to instill good habits through repeated exposure.

This training is conducted in burn buildings, which are structures that are built or acquired to be intentionally burned for firefighter training. BPS said that live fire training is also a great way to “clear condemned properties and improve blighted areas.”

“This use will benefit everyone in our community and help to ensure the City of Bainbridge maintains “feeling safe at any time, anywhere” for its citizens and visitors,” said BPS.

