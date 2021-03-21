Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were near the I-75 corridor Sunday morning with the heaviest rain near Statenville as of 8:40 a.m. The westerly-moving showers were coming from an area of low pressure at the surface off of Florida’s east coast. The showers are expected to be on and off through the day with the better rain chances in the morning. Highs Sunday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions and a 40% chance of rain, overall.

The slow-moving low is forecast to move east through Monday, bringing the better rain chances along with it. The sky is forecast to be mostly cloudy Monday with a 10% chance of a stray shower. The Monday morning low will be near 50 with highs in the lower 70s.

A storm system is forecast to move into the East Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a cold front that is forecast to stall over the region. The mid-level energy sticking around, this will keep low-end rain chances for the viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days with lows in the mid 50s and a mostly cloudy sky.

A second storm system is forecast to develop in the Midwest and South by Thursday with a more potent trough of low pressure aloft. This will bring a second cold front into the area, spiking rain chances Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday along with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80 and lows in the 60s.

Questions remain about the cold front’s movement for next Saturday as models differ on whether the front clears out the viewing area or hangs around. For this forecast, rain chances were at 20% for Saturday with lows near 60 and highs near 80.

