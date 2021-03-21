Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A at 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be closed through mid-May.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the site will be undergoing renovations to “make enhancements to our kitchen and drive through.”

This Chick-fil-A previously underwent renovations a couple of year ago.

The restaurant will be providing updates on the status of the renovations and a specific reopening date on their Facebook page.

We are excited to share that our restaurant will be getting an update! We will close on Thursday, March 25th 2021... Posted by Chick-fil-A St. Augustine Road on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.