Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A at 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be closed through mid-May.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the site will be undergoing renovations to “make enhancements to our kitchen and drive through.”
This Chick-fil-A previously underwent renovations a couple of year ago.
The restaurant will be providing updates on the status of the renovations and a specific reopening date on their Facebook page.
We are excited to share that our restaurant will be getting an update! We will close on Thursday, March 25th 2021...Posted by Chick-fil-A St. Augustine Road on Thursday, March 18, 2021
