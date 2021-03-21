Advertisement

Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May

Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be closed through mid-May.(Source: CNN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A at 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be closed through mid-May.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the site will be undergoing renovations to “make enhancements to our kitchen and drive through.”

This Chick-fil-A previously underwent renovations a couple of year ago.

The restaurant will be providing updates on the status of the renovations and a specific reopening date on their Facebook page.

