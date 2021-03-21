FSU makeup Fall Homecoming Week schedule including ‘reverse’ parade, spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Spring Homecoming Week 2021 will kick off Monday, April 5.

Typically, FSU Homecoming takes place every October. Last year’s Homecoming was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, and was rescheduled to take place this spring instead. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Linked by Legacy” and will run from Monday, April 5, through Sunday, April 11. All events are to take place following COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols.

FSU Spring Homecoming Week 2021’s schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 6:

FSU Then and Now, 12 p.m. — Sandra Varry, University and Heritage Archivist, will hold webinar on the history of the FSU campus and its current trajectory. Registration for the webinar is available — Sandra Varry, University and Heritage Archivist, will hold webinar on the history of the FSU campus and its current trajectory. Registration for the webinar is available by clicking here.

Wednesday, April 7:

TEDxFSU conference, 2 p.m. — Using the theme “Unmuted,” the event will feature speakers on the TEDxFSU stage in the FSU Alumni Center ballroom as well as remotely, performances from local artists, and opportunities to engage around ideas. More information on speakers, tickets and access is available — Using the theme “Unmuted,” the event will feature speakers on the TEDxFSU stage in the FSU Alumni Center ballroom as well as remotely, performances from local artists, and opportunities to engage around ideas. More information on speakers, tickets and access is available by clicking here.

Thursday, April 8:

FSU Ring Ceremony — Senior FSU students will be honored with a hybrid version of the ceremony this year starting with a socially distanced pickup event from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Westcott Plaza.

Friday, April 9:

Homecoming Parade, 2-3 p.m. The annual Homecoming Parade will take place in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Staging Lot. It will be a reverse parade, in which floats, parade entries and performers will remain stationary while spectators drive through the parade area in their vehicles to view the participants. The event will be livestreamed The annual Homecoming Parade will take place in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Staging Lot. It will be a reverse parade, in which floats, parade entries and performers will remain stationary while spectators drive through the parade area in their vehicles to view the participants. The event will be livestreamed online here.

Spring Alumni Awards, 5:30 p.m. The FSU Alumni Association will present the inaugural The FSU Alumni Association will present the inaugural Spring Alumni Awards, honoring the recipients of the Grad Made Good award, Alumni Ambassador Award Scholars, and the Garnet & Gold Key’s Ross Oglesby honoree.

Homecoming Live, 7 p.m. The Annual The Annual Homecoming Live pep rally will be held in Doak Campbell Stadium and feature appearances by special FSU performers and a well-known comedian. The evening will culminate with the crowning of Florida State’s Homecoming Chief and Princess.

Saturday, April 10:

FSU Football Spring Game, 5 p.m. The The FSU Football Spring Game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium and will include two 12-minute periods. Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. All seating in the stands will be general admission. All attendees must practice social distancing when seated, and masks are required at all times unless eating or drinking.

Sunday, April 11:

Garnet & Gold 4 Miler, 8 a.m. The The Inaugural Garnet & Gold 4 Miler race to “Finish on the 50” offers runners and walkers of all skill levels a four-mile course through FSU’s campus and finishes on the 50-yard line inside Doak Campbell Stadium. For participants unable to participate in person, the FSU Alumni Association is presenting a virtual option, which may be completed April 9-11. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place to ensure a safe event for all in-person participants.

