Advertisement

‘Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this’ City Walk homeless shelter holds Town Hall

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, City Walk Urban Mission held a town hall meeting to discuss ways to continue to help their clients who are suffering from homelessness.

The town hall included faith leaders and local supporters who all believe in what City Walk is doing in the community.

There seemed to be a lot of optimism in the room as they brainstormed ideas to humanize their clients and find realistic solutions for their clients.

A group of about thirty people gathered at City Walk for this town hall, as well as multiple others via Zoom.

The supporters separated into groups to brainstorm different ideas to not only keep City Walk alive, but also to find reasonable ways to keep people suffering from homelessness in safe and stable conditions.

City Walk pastor and Director, Renee Miller, told WCTV why she felt the need to host a town hall and why she wanted to take matters into her own hands

“Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this,” Miller said. “We don’t need necessarily, you know five or six people in a government seat to solve it for us. Let’s do it for ourselves for the people we love and the people we care about.”

In the end, the groups came together to share their ideas and said they feel positive the conversation is a good start in the right direction.

Miller also told WCTV that she does plan to appeal and says the appeal should be filed by this upcoming Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
TPD asking public for help locating missing 22-year-old man
Leon County Booking Report: March 20, 2021

Latest News

Florida State University’s Spring Homecoming Week 2021 will kick off Monday, April 5....
FSU makeup Fall Homecoming Week schedule including ‘reverse’ parade, spring game
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is now pushing to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small...
Sen. Ossoff pushing to extend Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses deadline
Bainbridge Public Safety is informing residents that live fire training will be taking place...
BPS: live fire training will take place Monday, expect to see smoke in 5-Points area
Out in force, walking for a cause: Locals walk to raise awareness for MS Saturday