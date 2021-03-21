‘Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this’ City Walk homeless shelter holds Town Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, City Walk Urban Mission held a town hall meeting to discuss ways to continue to help their clients who are suffering from homelessness.

The town hall included faith leaders and local supporters who all believe in what City Walk is doing in the community.

There seemed to be a lot of optimism in the room as they brainstormed ideas to humanize their clients and find realistic solutions for their clients.

A group of about thirty people gathered at City Walk for this town hall, as well as multiple others via Zoom.

The supporters separated into groups to brainstorm different ideas to not only keep City Walk alive, but also to find reasonable ways to keep people suffering from homelessness in safe and stable conditions.

City Walk pastor and Director, Renee Miller, told WCTV why she felt the need to host a town hall and why she wanted to take matters into her own hands

“Let’s roll up our sleeves as a community and solve this,” Miller said. “We don’t need necessarily, you know five or six people in a government seat to solve it for us. Let’s do it for ourselves for the people we love and the people we care about.”

In the end, the groups came together to share their ideas and said they feel positive the conversation is a good start in the right direction.

Miller also told WCTV that she does plan to appeal and says the appeal should be filed by this upcoming Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.