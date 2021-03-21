Lowndes County Schools: 17 students, 1 employee isolated due to COVID-19

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 12-18, Lowndes County Schools reported that 17 students and 1 employee have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.

The school reported that 119 students were also quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. 11 employees have also been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus in the past week.

According to LCS, for the past seven days, LCS positive COVID 19 cases of faculty and students is .143%, compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is .044 %.

