Advertisement

Lowndes County Schools: 17 students, 1 employee isolated due to COVID-19

In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 12-18, Lowndes County Schools reported...
In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 12-18, Lowndes County Schools reported that 17 students and 1 employee have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 12-18, Lowndes County Schools reported that 17 students and 1 employee have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.

The school reported that 119 students were also quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. 11 employees have also been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus in the past week.

According to LCS, for the past seven days, LCS positive COVID 19 cases of faculty and students is .143%, compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is .044 %.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Leon County Booking Report: March 21, 2021
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
An Albany State University (ASU) student has been reported missing, according to a police...
ASU student reported missing

Latest News

What’s Brewing? March 22, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: March 22, 2021
What's Brewing? March 22, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: March 22, 2021
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute