Seminoles taking on Colorado Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Seminoles will take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 7:45 p.m.

Florida State is currently the number four seed. Colorado, number five seed, defeated 12th-seeded Georgetown, 96-73, Saturday

Florida State survived against UNC Greensboro in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament with a 64-54 win Saturday.

You can watch the game on TBS at 7:45 p.m.

