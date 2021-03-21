Seminoles taking on Colorado Monday night
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Seminoles will take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 7:45 p.m.
Florida State is currently the number four seed. Colorado, number five seed, defeated 12th-seeded Georgetown, 96-73, Saturday
Florida State survived against UNC Greensboro in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament with a 64-54 win Saturday.
You can watch the game on TBS at 7:45 p.m.
