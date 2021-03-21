Valdosta Parks and Recreation holding Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities

Advertisement

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority and the Miracle League of Valdosta will be holding an “egg-ceptional” Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities Saturday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Miracle Field at Freedom Park.

According to the press release sent Friday, 4,000 candy and toy-filled eggs will be hidden throughout the field, which is rubberized and accessible for wheelchairs.

VLPRA said that the event, which is open to children with disabilities and their families, will have two hunts, separated by age. One area of the field will cater to children ages two to six, and the other will be for children ages seven to twelve.

“Beep Eggs” for visually-impaired participants will also be provided, tennis ball hopper baskets participants in wheelchairs will also be available.

Masks will be required for all attendees.

“The event celebrates individuals of all abilities in every possible way,” VLPRA said. “Even the company who provides the eggs is staffed by individuals with disabilities.”

