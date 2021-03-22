Advertisement

Colorado police on scene of active shooter situation in Boulder

Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near...
Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m.(CBS Denver)
By Danielle Chavira
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m.

Colorado police on scene of shooting in Boulder

BREAKING: Colorado law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting at a Boulder grocery store. MORE: https://www.wctv.tv/2021/03/22/colorado-police-on-scene-of-active-shooter-situation-in-boulder/

Posted by WCTV.tv on Monday, March 22, 2021

Details about the shooting have not been confirmed by police. Copter4 saw dozens of police and first responder vehicles outside the building.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt or whether police have anyone in custody.

At least two medical helicopters were seen landing at Fairview High School.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Leon County Booking Report: March 22, 2021
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body...
Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
St George Island on the eve of a months long shutdown in March 2020.
A year after shutdowns, Franklin County businesses thankful for brighter days ahead
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket