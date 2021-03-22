Colorado police on scene of active shooter situation in Boulder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m.
Details about the shooting have not been confirmed by police. Copter4 saw dozens of police and first responder vehicles outside the building.
It’s not clear if anyone is hurt or whether police have anyone in custody.
At least two medical helicopters were seen landing at Fairview High School.
