BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m.

Colorado police on scene of shooting in Boulder BREAKING: Colorado law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting at a Boulder grocery store. MORE: https://www.wctv.tv/2021/03/22/colorado-police-on-scene-of-active-shooter-situation-in-boulder/ Posted by WCTV.tv on Monday, March 22, 2021

Details about the shooting have not been confirmed by police. Copter4 saw dozens of police and first responder vehicles outside the building.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt or whether police have anyone in custody.

At least two medical helicopters were seen landing at Fairview High School.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

