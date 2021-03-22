Advertisement

Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body...
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body Works merchandise items were found inside a vehicle involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Destin.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says there is a traffic crash on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court. Deputies are responding to the scene, and the sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

LCSO posted about the crash on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. It says it will post an update when the area has been cleared.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Leon County Booking Report: March 22, 2021

Latest News

Suwannee Fire Rescue says they have responded to a crash on I-10 westbound at mile marker 270...
Suwannee County officials on scene of rollover crash on I-10 westbound
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Man and bear killed in Marion Co. motorcycle crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reports fatal crash in Suwannee County
crash generic
Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash