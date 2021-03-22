Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says there is a traffic crash on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court. Deputies are responding to the scene, and the sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

LCSO posted about the crash on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. It says it will post an update when the area has been cleared.

Crash scene right outside J. Lee Vause Park. State troopers and @LeonSheriff on site. Streets are open. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/PzJFinxMgO — Sophia Carolina Hernandez (@SophiaWCTV) March 22, 2021

We are currently working a traffic crash in the area of Old Bainbridge Road and Matthew Carter Court. If possible, please avoid the area. This post will be updated when it has been cleared. #trafficadvisory pic.twitter.com/QfrORVUAjB — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) March 22, 2021

