Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says there is a traffic crash on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court. Deputies are responding to the scene, and the sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.
LCSO posted about the crash on Twitter around 11:15 a.m. It says it will post an update when the area has been cleared.
