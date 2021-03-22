Florida gas prices hit 3-year high, average $2.91 per gallon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - Florida gas prices are at a three-year high.

According to AAA, Floridians are now paying $2.91 per gallon, which is the highest average price since May 2018.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State have increased by more than 70 cents since the beginning of the year and 30 cents since the start of March.

AAA says the price increase is due to optimism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means more people would be hitting the road and boosting fuel demand, coupled with less global supply. The good news is that the price at the pump should ease very soon.

“Gas prices could soon begin to slip lower,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Weekly EIA data suggests that refinery operations are improving and gasoline supplies are increasing. Wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 20 cents last week. It’s unlikely that drivers will see such a dramatic swing at the pump, but it’s an indication that lower prices should be on the way.”

The most expensive gas prices in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.01), Fort Lauderdale ($2.93), and Miami ($2.93), while the least expensive is found in Punta Gorda ($2.86), Crestview-Fort Walton ($2.87), and Pensacola ($2.88).

LOCAL GAS PRICES

Calhoun - $2.979

Franklin - $2.907

Gadsden - $2.941

Hamilton - $2.830

Jackson - $2.826

Jefferson - $2.988

Lafayette - $2.904

Leon - $2.898

Liberty - $2.979

Madison - $2.908

Suwannee - $2.899

Taylor - $2.868

Wakulla - $2.914

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.89. For more information on gas prices in Florida, follow this link.

