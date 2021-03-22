Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts every day if you’ve been vaccinated

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to vaccinated customers.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WVUE/Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is sweetening the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s giving free donuts to anyone with proof of vaccination all year long.

Starting Monday, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free original glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. Any customers who have received at least one of the two shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

Show your card to redeem your doughnut. No purchase necessary.

You can go back multiple times, potentially earning a free doughnut every single day until 2022.

The offer is not available via delivery, only drive-thru or in-store.

If you are not choosing to get the vaccine, the company says you can still get a free original glazed doughnuts and a medium brewed coffee on Mondays only from March 29 until May 24.

