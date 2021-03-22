Advertisement

New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings indicate Ackerman attempted to BASE jump from the 23rd floor of the building.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police are releasing more details about the death of a man who jumped from a condo balcony Sunday.

Police say they were called to the Sunrise Beach Resort to a report of a dead person. Police say when they arrived, they found Timothy Ackerman, 31, of Panama City Beach.

They say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings indicate Ackerman attempted to BASE jump from the 23rd floor of the building.

Police also say they want to remind everyone that it is illegal to trespass and there is no legal place in Florida that allows BASE jumping.

If you have more information on this case, call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

Previous Story: March 21, 2021 at 8:24 p.m.

One man is dead after he reportedly jumped off a beach hotel balcony with a parachute that didn’t deploy.

Panama City Beach police responded to the call Sunday evening at Sunrise Beach Resort. They say he jumped from the 14th floor.

Officials say the man is in his 20s. It is unknown at this time if he was a local or from out-of-state.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Leon County Booking Report: March 22, 2021
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body...
Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court

Latest News

St George Island on the eve of a months long shutdown in March 2020.
A year after shutdowns, Franklin County businesses thankful for brighter days ahead
Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) gets a hug from teammate Scottie Barnes, right, after...
Seminoles punch ticket to third-straight Sweet Sixteen with 71-53 win over Colorado
The Wakulla County Jail has housed federal ICE detainees for decades. But that agreement is...
Wakulla Co. Commissioners move forward to nix once-lucrative WCSO contract with ICE
Florida residents ages 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Election reforms advance in Florida House