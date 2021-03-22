University of Florida officials respond to claim they’re targeting conservative student groups

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials responded to a claim that they’re targeting conservative student groups on campus for violating mask mandates.

A FOX News report on Saturday stated three conservative groups, Turning Point USA, The Network of Enlightened Women and Young Americans for Freedom were suspended for violating UF’s COVID-19 policy, despite social media posts from a group showing and encouraging people to wear masks at an outdoor event on campus.

University of Florida officials are responding to a claim that they're targeting conservative student groups on campus for violating mask mandates. (WCJB File)

However, UF officials said in a statement the group’s activities are being temporarily stopped for failing to register the event and people not wearing masks.

“Some members of these groups have been quoted in media reports accusing the university of targeting them for their political beliefs,” UF’s statement says. “This is simply untrue.”

Officials also said one person at the event was supposed to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, but that person was present without a mask and did not practice social distancing guidelines.

WCJB has reached out to the student groups and the university for comment but has not heard back.

You can read the full statement from UF here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.