Advertisement

University of Florida officials respond to claim they’re targeting conservative student groups

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials responded to a claim that they’re targeting conservative student groups on campus for violating mask mandates.

A FOX News report on Saturday stated three conservative groups, Turning Point USA, The Network of Enlightened Women and Young Americans for Freedom were suspended for violating UF’s COVID-19 policy, despite social media posts from a group showing and encouraging people to wear masks at an outdoor event on campus.

University of Florida officials are responding to a claim that they're targeting conservative...
University of Florida officials are responding to a claim that they're targeting conservative student groups on campus for violating mask mandates.(WCJB File)

However, UF officials said in a statement the group’s activities are being temporarily stopped for failing to register the event and people not wearing masks.

“Some members of these groups have been quoted in media reports accusing the university of targeting them for their political beliefs,” UF’s statement says. “This is simply untrue.”

Officials also said one person at the event was supposed to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, but that person was present without a mask and did not practice social distancing guidelines.

WCJB has reached out to the student groups and the university for comment but has not heard back.

You can read the full statement from UF here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Leon County Booking Report: March 22, 2021
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, more than 150 potentially stolen Bath and Body...
Crash reported on Old Bainbridge Road near Matthew Carter Court

Latest News

St George Island on the eve of a months long shutdown in March 2020.
A year after shutdowns, Franklin County businesses thankful for brighter days ahead
Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) gets a hug from teammate Scottie Barnes, right, after...
Seminoles punch ticket to third-straight Sweet Sixteen with 71-53 win over Colorado
The Wakulla County Jail has housed federal ICE detainees for decades. But that agreement is...
Wakulla Co. Commissioners move forward to nix once-lucrative WCSO contract with ICE
Florida residents ages 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Election reforms advance in Florida House