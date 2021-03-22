Advertisement

Valdosta Exchange Club names Lowndes Co. Firefighter of the Year

Bailey Holt began her career with Lowndes County Fire Recuse in March 2019 as a firefighter, and she has been a relief driver.(Lowndes County)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Exchange Club of Valdosta has named Bailey Holt its Firefighter of the Year.

Holt began her career with Lowndes County Fire Recuse in March 2019 as a firefighter, and she has been a relief driver. She’s also an EMT at South Georgia Medical Center.

“I am beyond honored to have been nominated and receive this award,” Holt said. “The most rewarding part of my job is helping people on their worst days.”

Before coming to Lowndes County, Holt spent over seven years in the United States Air Force in the medical field and is currently in the Air Force reserves.

She’s also a state-certified firefighter and an EMT-Basic.

“Bailey is a well-respected, hardworking member of the department who always goes the extra mile to make sure she and her crew are prepared to deal with whatever emergency may come their way,” Lloyd Green, Lowndes County fire chief, said.

“Holt is a tremendous asset to our fire department and the citizens of Lowndes County,” Paige Dukes, Lowndes County manager, said. “Her commitment, dedication and knowledge are some of the many reasons she received this prestigious award. We are proud she’s on our team.”

