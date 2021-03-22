‘You’re seeing a confident group’: Early leads key for Noles in 4-0 week against Gators, Canes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a dominant week for Florida State baseball, in every sense of the word, as the Seminoles put together a Sunshine State sweep over the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes.

Combined, the Seminoles went 4-0 this week, notching a 10-2 win over the Gators before sweeping the Canes by victories of 13-1, 9-1 and 12-0.

Not only did the offense outscore their opposition 44-4, the pitching also combined for a week-long ERA of 1.00. It was a week of the Tribe jumping out to early leads, something head coach Mike Martin Jr. says is immeasurable for confidence.

“Oh it matters, the dugout gets more upbeat and the confidence level is contagious, highly contagious and powerful and that’s what you’re seeing, you’re seeing a confident group and if things don’t go our way we’re gonna keep going,” he said.

Arguably the brightest star of the week for the garnet and gold was Robbie Martin, who averaged .550, hit three homers and knocked in 12 RBI to earn the ACC Player of the Week nod.

The Noles return to the diamond on Wednesday for a matchup with another Florida team, UCF. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

