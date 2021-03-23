Bradfordville Fire and Rescue work overnight structure fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department along with the Tallahassee Fire Department were called out to a structure fire in the Killearn Acres area Monday around 11:15 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by BVFRD, both departments worked to put the fire out, and search the house for a missing cat. Thankfully, the missing feline was found by fire crews.

Right now, we are working to learn if the house was occupied at the time of the fire, or if anyone was injured.

