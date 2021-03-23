Advertisement

Bradfordville Fire and Rescue work overnight structure fire

Bradfordville Fire logo and crime scene tape
Bradfordville Fire logo and crime scene tape(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department along with the Tallahassee Fire Department were called out to a structure fire in the Killearn Acres area Monday around 11:15 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by BVFRD, both departments worked to put the fire out, and search the house for a missing cat. Thankfully, the missing feline was found by fire crews.

Right now, we are working to learn if the house was occupied at the time of the fire, or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Beginning Thursday, the Chick-fil-A on 1100 North Saint Augustine Road in Valdosta will be...
Chick-fil-A in Valdosta to close through mid-May
Officials say the man who jumped is in his 20s.
One man killed after jumping off Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Kearney Center will soon welcome back clients, permanent housing remains goal
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee police respond to shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Florida residents eligible for the vaccine can receive it at DOH Leon's Administration Building...
Leon County Health Department hosting drive-through vaccine clinics Tuesday and Saturday
Florida State to hold vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Former Seminole Kabengele traded to Sacramento