Five Brookwood athletes sign to play at next level

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Tuesday was a good one to be a Brookwood Warrior as the school saw five players across three sports sign a scholarship.

Three Warriors signed to play baseball: Josh McKaskil with Covenant College, Harper McLendon to TCC and Parker Mirick to Andrew College.

Nathan Yokely will play football at the University of Chicago and Callan Walker will shoot clay for the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Athletic Director Shane Boggs says the day speaks volumes to Brookwood’s all-around success.

“I mean, it’s what we want. We’ve got 41 teams on campus at each of the levels but to see success abroad, a group of guys from different sports is great and it’s really what we’re trying to do here.”

Five Brookwood athletes sign to play at next level
