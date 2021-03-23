Advertisement

Florida State to hold vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility Wednesday

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced that they are expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to university faculty and staff, following the expansion announced by Governor Ron DeSantis last week.

FSU says they will be holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, with a second dose clinic scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.

The university says vaccine expansion includes:

  • Individuals 50 years of age or older
  • K-12 School Employees
  • Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact
  • Individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) definition of “extremely vulnerable”

FSU says anyone who meets the criteria above can complete their registration process by clicking here.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to contact FSU at HR-COVID19@fsu.edu

