Former Seminole Kabengele traded to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WCTV) - Former Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele has been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sacramento Kings.

The move was initially broken by NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, but was later confirmed by the Kings early Tuesday morning.

Clippers are trading Mfiondu Kabengele, a future second and cash to the Kings for a protected future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2021

Kabengele, a first-round draft pick by the Brooklyn Nets and sent to Los Angeles in a draft-night trade in the 2019 NBA Draft, totaled 35 games with the Clippers, including 23 this year, averaging 4.5 minutes per game and 2.0 points.

So far this season with the Clips, Fi is averaging 4.1 minutes a night, 1.2 points and 0.6 rebounds.

Fi joins a Kings team that is 18-25 on the season and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-105, on the night the trade was announced.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.