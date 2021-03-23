Advertisement

Former Seminole Kabengele traded to Sacramento

Los Angeles Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | Associated Press)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WCTV) - Former Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele has been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sacramento Kings.

The move was initially broken by NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, but was later confirmed by the Kings early Tuesday morning.

Kabengele, a first-round draft pick by the Brooklyn Nets and sent to Los Angeles in a draft-night trade in the 2019 NBA Draft, totaled 35 games with the Clippers, including 23 this year, averaging 4.5 minutes per game and 2.0 points.

So far this season with the Clips, Fi is averaging 4.1 minutes a night, 1.2 points and 0.6 rebounds.

Fi joins a Kings team that is 18-25 on the season and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-105, on the night the trade was announced.

