Advertisement

Georgia opening vaccines to all aged 16 and up starting Thursday

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WVUE)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced that beginning Thursday, all Georgians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kemp made the announcement at a press conference from the state capitol on Tuesday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference in Atlanta.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Vaccines can be scheduled in the state of Georgia by clicking this link.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Apalachee...
Tallahassee Police confirm one dead in, another injured following shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Update: Local man arrested after fatal shooting involving two minors
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued two distressed kids who clung to...
WATCH: FWC saves 2 kids from drowning at Brevard Co. beach
Leon County Booking Report: March 23, 2021

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca accused of cherry-picking vaccine study data
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Vaccine improves symptoms of some COVID long-haulers
Some who had prolonged effects from Covid-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit...
Some COVID long-haulers see vaccine relief