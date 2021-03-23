Georgia opening vaccines to all aged 16 and up starting Thursday
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced that beginning Thursday, all Georgians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Kemp made the announcement at a press conference from the state capitol on Tuesday.
Vaccines can be scheduled in the state of Georgia by clicking this link.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
