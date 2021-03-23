Georgia opening vaccines to all aged 16 and up starting Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced that beginning Thursday, all Georgians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kemp made the announcement at a press conference from the state capitol on Tuesday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference in Atlanta. Posted by WCTV.tv on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Vaccines can be scheduled in the state of Georgia by clicking this link.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

